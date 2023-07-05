Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $61.47 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,373,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 8.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 0.11% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $61,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EPD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.57. 1,196,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,398. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

