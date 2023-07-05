Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 14.1% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.01. 474,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.57. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

