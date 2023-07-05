Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases New Shares in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth about $4,265,627,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEP stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 82,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.65 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEP. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

