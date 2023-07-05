Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases Shares of 10,840 Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after buying an additional 4,366,315 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $12,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 399.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 1,612,654 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Equity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $7,077,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $5,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,489. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.