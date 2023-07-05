Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 203,820 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after buying an additional 5,134,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,547,000 after buying an additional 2,752,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $138,794,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

SLB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,517,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

