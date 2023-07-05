Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Reduces Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,035 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,559,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,064,201. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $17.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

