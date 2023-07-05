Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 26,840 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,840 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.40. 259,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,669. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.13. The company has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

