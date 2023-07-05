Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after acquiring an additional 709,072 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after acquiring an additional 166,867 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.31. 582,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

