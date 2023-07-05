BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $180.85

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.85, but opened at $187.76. BeiGene shares last traded at $191.38, with a volume of 51,806 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on BGNE. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $335.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.81.

The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total transaction of $1,776,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total transaction of $103,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,703,864 shares of company stock worth $558,397,048 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter worth about $1,373,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BeiGene by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

