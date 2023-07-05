BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Down 30.7% in June

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,500 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 555,200 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIMI International Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BIMI International Medical by 521.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 139,962 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BIMI International Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIMI opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. BIMI International Medical has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BIMI International Medical ( NASDAQ:BIMI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

