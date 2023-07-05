BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDAW) Trading 26.6% Higher

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDAW – Free Report) shares traded up 26.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $0.95. 4,428 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 2,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
BioCardia Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.
