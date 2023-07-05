Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Trading Up 1.2%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Free Report) was up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.52. Approximately 30,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 100,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIOX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $856.22 million, a P/E ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.
