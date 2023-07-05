Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Trading Up 1.2%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Free Report) was up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.52. Approximately 30,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 100,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIOX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $856.22 million, a P/E ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOX. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,942,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 471,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 40,584 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 128.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 89,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

