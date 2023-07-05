BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Trading 9.7% Higher

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Free Report) shares traded up 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.00. 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 47,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioPharma Credit from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

BioPharma Credit Price Performance

About BioPharma Credit

(Free Report)

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.