Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Up 17.6% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.19 billion and $877.24 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $266.94 or 0.00875573 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,486.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00138841 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,440,394 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

