Bitcoin Diamond Trading Up 2% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0681 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $12.69 million and $44,699.66 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

