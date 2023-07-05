BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $179.10 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.93.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

