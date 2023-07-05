BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 33,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 227,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $269,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $96.99.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

