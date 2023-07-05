BKF Capital Group (BKFG) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Free Report) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BKF Capital Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million $2.24 million 5.43 BKF Capital Group Competitors $2.43 billion $248.74 million 32.86

BKF Capital Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 47.77% 30.32% 24.19% BKF Capital Group Competitors 14.21% 17.09% 8.40%

Risk & Volatility

BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BKF Capital Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group Competitors 612 3058 3520 122 2.43

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 22.00%. Given BKF Capital Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BKF Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

BKF Capital Group rivals beat BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

