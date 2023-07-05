BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BCAT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 123,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,638. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $15.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 93.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 126,252 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 56.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

