BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,600 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 345,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BHK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 111,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,180. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $12.42.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Core Bond Trust
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.