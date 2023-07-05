BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,600 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 345,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BHK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 111,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,180. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,256,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 314,363 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 194,759 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,522,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 181,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 337,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 162,950 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

