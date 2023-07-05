BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
HYT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 318,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,597. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $10.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
