BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

HYT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 318,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,597. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $10.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

