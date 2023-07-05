BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Plans Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. 173,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $11.81.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
