BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Plans Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. 173,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $11.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth $219,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 31.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

