BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Up 22.4% in June

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 55.8% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BGR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. 12,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,277. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0657 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.