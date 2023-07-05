BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Announces Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

CII stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 45,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,351. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $20.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 158,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

