BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 263,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,367. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 496,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 50.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 544,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.