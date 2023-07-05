BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.57. 1,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

