BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares $0.12 Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE FRA traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.37. 95,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,926. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth $71,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

