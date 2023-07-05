BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BKT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 38,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,002. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 315,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

