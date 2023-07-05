BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (BIGZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on July 31st

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,919 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 23.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 832,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 156,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,696,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 142,582 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 393.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 108,948 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.