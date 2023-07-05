BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Announces $0.12 Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. 55,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,445. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 39.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 127,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 159,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

