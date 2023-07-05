BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Announces $0.12 Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. 55,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,445. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.