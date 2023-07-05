BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

NYSE BYM traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.39. 53,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,092. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after purchasing an additional 407,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 84,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 42,667 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.