BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Plans Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance
Shares of BLE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. 88,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,029. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $11.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II news, insider Peter Hayes sold 3,582 shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $37,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
