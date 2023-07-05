BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Plans Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of BLE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. 88,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,029. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II news, insider Peter Hayes sold 3,582 shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $37,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLE. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

