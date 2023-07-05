BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MUC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. 127,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,552. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,718,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after buying an additional 762,169 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $7,528,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 440,672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 328.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 136,003 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,024,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

