BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance
MYN traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. 48,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,809. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
See Also
