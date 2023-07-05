BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

MYN traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. 48,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,809. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 41.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,010,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 294,420 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 544,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 81,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 89.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.