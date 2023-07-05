BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MPA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. 21,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,219. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $14.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,660.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,403,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,355,994.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 19,562 shares of company stock valued at $228,045 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
