BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. 21,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,219. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,660.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,403,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,355,994.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 19,562 shares of company stock valued at $228,045 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,568,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

