BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

NYSE MYI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. 87,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,583. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth about $2,492,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

