BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 61,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,532. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $38.78.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BST. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

