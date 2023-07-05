BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 61,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,532. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $38.78.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
