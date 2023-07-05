BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BST stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 76,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,955. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $38.78.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

