Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,345,100 shares worth $36,042,983. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.12. 471,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,656. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.