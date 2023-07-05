Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $147,389.76 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 153,531 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $147,389.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 31st, Nima Ghamsari sold 151,316 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $143,750.20.
  • On Friday, April 28th, Nima Ghamsari sold 230,770 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $140,769.70.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLND remained flat at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,540. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.39. Blend Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.76 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 172.11% and a negative net margin of 379.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Blend Labs by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,435 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Blend Labs by 22.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 145,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,849,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 228,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 147,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

(Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

