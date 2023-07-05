Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $147,389.76 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 153,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $147,389.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Nima Ghamsari sold 151,316 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $143,750.20.

On Friday, April 28th, Nima Ghamsari sold 230,770 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $140,769.70.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLND remained flat at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,540. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.39. Blend Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.76 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 172.11% and a negative net margin of 379.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Blend Labs by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,435 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Blend Labs by 22.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 145,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,849,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 228,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 147,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

