Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 7,237,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 32,857,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Blue Star Capital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.19.

About Blue Star Capital

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

