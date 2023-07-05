Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.25

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $219.07 million during the quarter.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

