Bluesphere Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.0% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $162.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $162.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.81.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

