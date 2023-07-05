Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

