Bluesphere Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $158.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

