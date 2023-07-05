Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$73.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Boardwalk REIT Price Performance

BEI.UN traded up C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$62.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$41.77 and a 12 month high of C$64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

