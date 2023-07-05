Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 470 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

