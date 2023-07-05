Bogart Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,937,000 after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after acquiring an additional 411,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,665,000 after acquiring an additional 449,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

