Bogart Wealth LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $152.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.79. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

