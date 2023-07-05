Bogart Wealth LLC Has $158,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Shares of AVGO opened at $876.44 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $751.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $653.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $361.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

